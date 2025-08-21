Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.73 and traded as high as C$5.76. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 291,880 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on TCW. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

