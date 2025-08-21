J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 270.29 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 305.20 ($4.11). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 305.20 ($4.11), with a volume of 3,302,397 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 to GBX 305 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 305.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.29.

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 578,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284, for a total value of £1,642,940. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

