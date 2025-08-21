PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.8750.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.05. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,180.87. This represents a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.5% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

