Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $109.13 and traded as high as $129.17. Lennar shares last traded at $124.39, with a volume of 58,077 shares trading hands.

Lennar Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.13.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.