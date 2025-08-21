Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.06 and traded as high as C$18.81. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$18.67, with a volume of 575,462 shares trading hands.
PEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.92.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
