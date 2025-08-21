Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 190,215 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 126.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,215 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,356,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,007,000 after buying an additional 8,272,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,853,000 after buying an additional 3,606,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,711,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,217,000 after acquiring an additional 730,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,105,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NLY opened at $20.9050 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 277.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

