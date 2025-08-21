AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 186,100 shares, adropof32.8% from the July 15th total of 277,000 shares. Currently,10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently,10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AGM Group Trading Down 2.9%

AGMH stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered AGM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.02% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AGM Group

(Get Free Report)

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.