Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Novagold Resources Inc. $NG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009,516 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novagold Resources were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novagold Resources by 458.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,199 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 938,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Novagold Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Novagold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Novagold Resources by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 415,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Novagold Resources by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 317,029 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 135,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Novagold Resources news, Director Hume D. Kyle bought 10,000 shares of Novagold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,626.80. This trade represents a 80.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Novagold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 76.72, a current ratio of 76.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novagold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

