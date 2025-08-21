Aberdeen Group plc Has $5.71 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 137.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202,740 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,277,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,784,000 after purchasing an additional 128,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,265,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,535,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of EMN stock opened at $66.6410 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.