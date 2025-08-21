Aberdeen Group plc Sells 1,272 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $212.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.50. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.