Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 370.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3,536.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $21,451,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY opened at $257.9920 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $285.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DY. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.63.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

