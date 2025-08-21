Aberdeen Group plc Makes New $5.38 Million Investment in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.14% of Atour Lifestyle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATAT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

ATAT stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Atour Lifestyle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 130.0%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Articles

