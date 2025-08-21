Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 1,406,895 Shares of Personalis, Inc. $PSNL

Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 472.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406,895 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 1.93% of Personalis worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Personalis by 2,827.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSNL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Personalis from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 113.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

