Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 70,200 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the July 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company's shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 310,749 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $2,655.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($34.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($37.50) by $3.50. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 136.17% and a negative net margin of 399.91%.The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

