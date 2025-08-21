Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 23.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 147,575 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 629,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 303,783 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 7.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 47,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $26.6950 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential Public Limited Company has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

