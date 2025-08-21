TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.54. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares.
TORC Oil & Gas Trading Down 7.1%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.
About TORC Oil & Gas
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TORC Oil & Gas
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.