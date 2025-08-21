Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 48,560 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Consolidated Edison worth $150,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.0% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 39.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 537,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,440,000 after buying an additional 153,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6%

ED stock opened at $101.6850 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.62. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

