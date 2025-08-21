Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,089,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $157,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 995.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mattel by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Mattel by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Mattel by 93.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 9.87%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.