Aberdeen Group plc Has $6.41 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Aberdeen Group plc cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,420 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DaVita by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DaVita by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $38,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $137.4890 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.07 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

