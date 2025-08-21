Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,200 shares, agrowthof48.2% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently,1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Akanda Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Akanda stock opened at $1.3250 on Thursday. Akanda has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

