Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,200 shares, agrowthof48.2% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently,1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Akanda Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of Akanda stock opened at $1.3250 on Thursday. Akanda has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.
About Akanda
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Akanda
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.