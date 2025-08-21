Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €20.39 ($23.71) and traded as high as €21.80 ($25.35). Alstom shares last traded at €21.75 ($25.29), with a volume of 713,560 shares changing hands.
Alstom Trading Down 1.7%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.39.
Alstom Company Profile
Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
