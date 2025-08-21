ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.63 and traded as high as $51.49. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 1,357,244 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 3.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

