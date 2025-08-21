H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.49 and traded as high as C$11.96. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 286,362 shares traded.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.98.

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.

