Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Quarry LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CMS stock opened at $72.9820 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.