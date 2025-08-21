Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 78 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,433,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 164,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 211,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,333,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Gartner by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 676,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,881,000 after buying an additional 140,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $243.9640 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.52. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.