Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Position Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,530 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 656.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 178,368 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at $75,412,360.10. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock worth $22,235,760 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.