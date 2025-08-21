Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 50,209 Shares of Monroe Capital Corporation $MRCC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,209 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Monroe Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corporation will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.1%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,111.11%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

