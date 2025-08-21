Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on Custom Truck One Source and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Custom Truck One Source from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $5.7150 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $511.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $58,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

