Nima Ghamsari Sells 311,886 Shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $904,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,754,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,747.90. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Nima Ghamsari sold 75,720 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $249,876.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Nima Ghamsari sold 44,130 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $155,337.60.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

BLND stock opened at $2.9850 on Thursday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $775.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,915,000 after purchasing an additional 775,091 shares during the last quarter. Metavasi Capital LP grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 5,554,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebark Investors LP grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebark Investors LP now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,842,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,379 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

