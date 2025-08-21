Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 16,989 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $796,104.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 67,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,498.82. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $788,459.49.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 475.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

