GAP (NYSE:GAP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

GAP Price Performance

NYSE:GAP opened at $20.7590 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. GAP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. GAP’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

