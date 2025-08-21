Julie Rottenberg Sells 2,027 Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julie Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $343.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.31 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.54 and a 200 day moving average of $347.39.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $7,034,939,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 38,416.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $3,518,533,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
