Abercrombie & Fitch’s (ANF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ANF. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.1%

ANF opened at $91.9790 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $171.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.500-10.500 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

