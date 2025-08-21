National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NFG opened at $86.9860 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 80.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

