Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 57.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in GitLab by 100.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 320,784 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 87.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 103,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,005. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 437.00 and a beta of 0.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

