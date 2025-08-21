Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sabine Royalty Trust $SBR

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,032 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 139,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Clare Market Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.85% and a return on equity of 866.81%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7447 per share. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1,275.0%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.38%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

