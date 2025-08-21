Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. UBS Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $33.7550 on Thursday. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

