Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,812,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $56,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

