Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,146,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,906,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,116,000 after purchasing an additional 542,063 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,575,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,218,000 after purchasing an additional 390,774 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 415.4% during the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 370,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 647,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 295,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

