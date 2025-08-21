Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after buying an additional 460,154 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12,698.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IBB stock opened at $138.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.89. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.