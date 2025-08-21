Contrasting Brand House Collective (TBHC) & Its Peers

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Brand House Collective to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brand House Collective and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50 Brand House Collective Competitors 174 1327 2049 38 2.54

Brand House Collective presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 6.13%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47% Brand House Collective Competitors 6.20% 27.43% 8.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brand House Collective has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand House Collective’s peers have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brand House Collective and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brand House Collective $431.11 million -$23.13 million -0.85 Brand House Collective Competitors $26.22 billion $2.36 billion 18.91

Brand House Collective’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brand House Collective. Brand House Collective is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brand House Collective peers beat Brand House Collective on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Brand House Collective Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

