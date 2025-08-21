Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.9231.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,877.16. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 90.6% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 321.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $154.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

