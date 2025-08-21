Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

NVDA stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.50. The company has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

