Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $11.1360 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 370.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,870,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,666,000 after buying an additional 3,309,275 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,044,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,212,000 after buying an additional 466,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,230,000 after buying an additional 3,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 154.1% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 6,534,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,844,000 after buying an additional 3,962,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H 2 Credit Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the first quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 3,903,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,692,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

