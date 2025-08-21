Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Globus Medical stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $60.7670 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $798,545,000 after buying an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,481,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,474,000 after buying an additional 679,691 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,760,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,936,000 after buying an additional 667,850 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,031 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,945,000 after buying an additional 131,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 13.6% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,926,000 after buying an additional 249,141 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

View Our Latest Report on GMED

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.