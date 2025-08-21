Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taylor Morrison Home stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $66.6480 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,710.86. This represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

