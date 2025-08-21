42,009 Shares in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 738.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,542,000 after buying an additional 68,465,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,584,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365,644 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,054,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,518 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,826,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Itau Unibanco Stock Down 0.1%

ITUB stock opened at $6.6450 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 43.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

