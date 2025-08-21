Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,481,456 shares trading hands.

Surface Transforms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £18.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX (2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surface Transforms had a negative net margin of 250.75% and a negative return on equity of 88.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Transforms Plc will post 0.0144785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Company Profile

In other news, insider Steven Harrison acquired 512,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £5,126.76. Also, insider Ian Cleminson purchased 2,688,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £26,881.72. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

