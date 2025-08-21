Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 4,862 Pentair plc $PNR

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 267,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 118,521 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Pentair stock opened at $105.0190 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.72. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

