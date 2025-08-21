Versor Investments LP Sells 217,300 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 27,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.3350 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

